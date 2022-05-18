Muhammad Ali, Louisville’s favorite son, is remembered for his activism as much as his first-class boxing. But Ali was not alone in using the pulpit of his sporting success to stand up for social causes.

This week on “In Conversation,” we explore how fighting for equity — in the past and now — is as important to many athletes as competing for awards and accolades.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) with your questions.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation