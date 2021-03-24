It’s our spring membership drive this week at WFPL, so this Friday we’re listening back to one of our favorite shows. Our guests are contributors to the Louisville Story Program book, “Better Lucky Than Good: Tall Tales and Straight Talk from the Backside of the Track, about the history diversity of people who work behind the scenes at Churchill Downs.

To support what we do, become a sustaining member or give a one-time donation at wfpl.org/support.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation