A state corrective action plan with Jefferson County Public Schools has gone into effect. The plan follows a scathing audit of JCPS — including concerns about security and culture — and helped the district to avoid a state takeover.

The proposal to take over JCPS was how then-interim Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis started making statewide headlines. He was appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin after former Commissioner Stephen Pruitt resigned under pressure; almost immediately, Lewis recommended a state takeover of Kentucky’s largest school district. The move drew condemnation from civil rights groups and JCPS and the state later negotiated an agreement that averted a takeover.

This week, WFPL’s In Conversation will explore what’s next for education in Louisville and the rest of the state in an hour-long discussion with Lewis. Join us as we talk about funding for charter schools, the state intervention at JCPS, new state education standards and education-related legislation.

Joining us is:

Kentucky Education Commissioner Dr. Wayne Lewis

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us using the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.