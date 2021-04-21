Kentucky continues to lead the nation in the rate of child abuse and neglect, according to the latest available data. The numbers in Indiana are also disturbingly high.

We’re still learning about just how much the coronavirus pandemic has affected the incidence of abuse and neglect, but advocates have been worried over the past year, as COVID-19 has caused many children to be isolated with their abusers. Plus the closing of schools, daycares and other safe places for months left many with no place where abuse could be reported or detected.

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and this week on “In Conversation”, we’ll discuss the child abuse epidemic, what’s being done to address—and prevent-the problem and how you can help.

Our guests are:

• Shannon Moody, Senior Policy and Advocacy Director, Kentucky Youth Advocates

• Jeff Alston, Community Outreach Coordinator, 502 Fathers/Healthy Babies Louisville

• Emily Angel, Staff Attorney and Director, Guardian ad Litem Program at Kids’ Voice of Indiana

