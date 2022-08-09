If you have a job and also have young children, you know the rock and the hard place of needing good and affordable child care so you can go to work to pay your bills.

On this week’s “In Conversation” we explore solutions to juggling parenting and holding down a job. That includes a look at Kentucky House Bill 499, which creates a pilot program that provides incentives for employers to contribute to the child care costs of employees.

