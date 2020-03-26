As a $2 trillion economic rescue package makes its way through Congress, people across Kentucky and the rest of the country are trying to adjust to life amid a coronavirus pandemic and more restrictions to control its spread.

This week on WFPL’s In Conversation, we’ll respond to more of your questions and comments about coronavirus, the “healthy at home” restrictions that are in place in Kentucky and elsewhere, how to cope with the pandemic’s impact, and when more relief from the federal government will arrive.

Our scheduled guests include:

Kentucky 3rd District Congressman John Yarmuth (D-Louisville)

Dr. Jeff Romer, Personal Counseling Service, Inc.

