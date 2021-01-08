As the old saying says, this week, we have more news than the law allows — at a local, state, and national level.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we discuss Louisville’s new chief of police, the former chief of Atlanta who stepped down in June following the police shooting of Rayshard Brooks. We’ll talk with WFPL’s Amina Elahi about what we know about the new chief, and how the community is responding.

Capitol reporter Ryland Barton joins us to discuss the start of the new Kentucky legislative session, where a bill would curb Gov. Andy Beshear’s powers to close businesses and schools, as part of combating the spread of COVID-19. And we look at Beshear’s proposed new spending plan.

We’ll check in with Congressman John Yarmuth, who was in D.C. on Wednesday when pro-Trump extremists stormed the U.S. Capitol. Yarmuth has joined other lawmakers in calling for Trump’s removal from office.

And University of Louisville Political Science Professor Dewey Clayton will help put this week’s events into historical context.

