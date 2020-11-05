With COVID-19 as a backdrop, the 2020 general election had Americans voting in record numbers. Because of the pandemic, voters across the country and here in Kentucky and Indiana cast their ballots through early voting, drop-off voting, mail-in voting, and traditionally, in person on Election Day.

Some answers we had right away, such as Republican incumbent Mitch McConnell beating Democratic challenger Amy McGrath soundly for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

Some answers have taken a more circuitous route, with ballots for President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden being counted throughout the week by several states to determine which candidate won the Electoral College.

On this week’s show, Rick Howlett talks with a social scientist about polling and how unusual this week is, with Secretary of State Michael Adams to see how the Kentucky election process went, with political reporter Ryland Barton, and with Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Marty Pollio about the tax initiative on the ballot.

