It’s that political time of the year in Kentucky – Fancy Farm. Where politicians go to stump and signal their policy positions, and others go to partake of mutton, pulled pork, and other picnic goodies.

This week on “In Conversation” we discuss what’s new with this year’s Fancy Farm, and learn more about the history of the 142 year-old event.

We will also get an update on the deadly flooding in Eastern Kentucky and hear more about how recovery and rescue is going.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to join the conversation.

