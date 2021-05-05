Everyone has to eat.

And whether you’re a veggie lover or meat eater, what you eat almost always starts on someone’s farm.

Kentucky is home to over 75,000 farms. We’ll unpack whether the Kentucky farming industry is a growing field or a declining one.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk about the state of farming in Kentucky — how supply and demand have changed, what agricultural laws are in play, and the complicated role that hemp plays in the farming landscape.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Call us with your questions at 502-814-TALK.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation