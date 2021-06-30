Food, food, food — that’s what Friday’s show is all about. And it’s just in time for a three-day weekend that will involve cooking, grilling, and eating out.

We start off with grilling tips from local BBQ master Chan Nelson who followed his dream of turning his food truck into a restaurant. Host Rick Howlett will try to wiggle loose some tips on how to make your own pork, beef and chicken stack up at weekend barbecues.

Then we talk to local food writers Robin Garr, Lindsay McClave, and Susan Riegler about places in Louisville to go to get your grub on, even if the grub is fine dining. We also dish about how the local restaurant scene is changing, and how people are cooking up their own food cravings when they don’t go out to eat.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Where are your favorite places to eat in Louisville and what are you looking forward to getting back to visit? Call us with your questions and thoughts at 502-814-TALK.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

