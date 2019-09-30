Historically, many Kentucky lawmakers have been hesitant to support bills restricting access to guns. But a recent spate of mass shootings has prompted new calls to action to make changes to the commonwealth’s gun laws.

The 2018 shooting at Marshall County High School that killed two teens and injured 18 people sparked a flurry of proposed gun-restriction laws in the General Assembly. However, few of those proposals passed. Still, over the past year-and-a-half there’s been movement: Kentucky youth joined a national rally to protest gun violence and a shooting at a Louisville Kroger moved Mayor Greg Fischer to call for action against gun violence and lobby for gun regulations in Washington.

But state law prevents Louisville from restricting gun access, and at the federal level, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he plans to wait for direction from President Donald Trump before acting.

This week In Conversation, we talk about gun laws in Kentucky and explore what might change in the coming years.

