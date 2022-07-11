Reproductive rights have been front and center lately, including rhetoric about the United States’ relatively high rate of death during pregnancy and birth. And it’s true, the U.S. does have a higher pregnancy-related mortality rate than many comparable countries.

As with most health problems, people of color are affected disproportionately, and CDC data shows racial disparities in pregnancy outcomes are getting worse.

With all this in mind, let’s talk solutions. What factors contribute to poor health outcomes during pregnancy, and how can they be mitigated? What can you do to have the healthiest pregnancy and birth outcome possible? And who in our community is stepping up to help?

We’ll explore it this week on “In Conversation,” with Dr. Edward Miller, a maternal-fetal medicine physician and high-risk obstetrician with U of L Health, doula Meka Kpoh, who’s the executive director and founder of Black Birth Justice, and more.

And we hope you’ll call with your own questions about staying healthy while pregnant. What made it easier or harder to stay healthy during your own path to birth? We’ll be live Friday morning at 11 EST, and our number is 502-814-TALK (8255).

