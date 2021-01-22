This past Monday was Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, and in Louisville, that means the annual Hope Breakfast. It’s a fundraiser for the Alpha Lambda Chapter of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, and the Alpha Lambda Education Foundation.

Each year at this event, community leaders are invited to speak about what Dr. King means to them, and how they see his work reflected in their own.

Today on “In Conversation,” we bring you highlights from the event (which was held remotely this year):

Former State Representative Charles Booker, founder of Hood to the Holler

Pastor Tyler McKenzie from Northeast Christian Church

Cynthia Knapek, President of the Leadership Louisville Center

Reverend David Snardon from Joshua Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church

