To paraphrase the song, a house can be more than a home. Our homes are our shelter, but they also contribute to our identities.

This week on “In Conversation,” we discuss home as a part of our personal identity in ways that can comfort us and challenge us. We also talk about how some of us look at Louisville a little differently since the killing of Breonna Taylor in her home by the Louisville Metro Police Department.

It’s part of our month-long focus on home and housing; and we also talk about the new Louisville Magazine issue that focuses on home, produced in collaboration with Louisville Public Media. Visit this link to share how you view home in Louisville.

And we want to hear from you. Is home where your heart is? How has your view of Louisville as home changed over time? Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to join the conversation.

