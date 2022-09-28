From figuring out your financial readiness and understanding market rates to learning more than you want to know about roofs and property lines, buying and owning a house is an ongoing education.

This week on “In Conversation,” we discuss the basics of buying a house, like checking out interest rates, and figuring out how much house your paycheck and credit can afford.

Our panel will tell you how to figure out what’s really important to you in a home—what are your musts, and what are your dealbreakers? We’ll also talk about home maintenance and repair, and learn about programs for first-time homeowners and people who need help making repairs.

It’s part of our month-long focus on home and housing. And we’ll take your questions about home buying readiness, the shopping process, and how to keep your home in good condition once it’s yours. Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to join the conversation.

