Home is where the heart is. But if you’re struggling to make ends meet, keeping a roof over your head is probably going to be your biggest worry.

COVID-19 has put a huge dent in the economy, with many renters finding out that, despite state eviction relief funding, they can still be kicked out on the streets.

On “In Conversation” this Friday, we talk about the state of housing in Louisville. We look at the challenges of finding affordable housing, and what relief looks like for those who can’t afford their rent. We also hear more about the history of housing discrimination faced by Black Louisville as part of an oral history project conducted by the Metropolitan Housing Coalition and the University of Louisville Oral History Center.

Join us for “In Conversation” Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Have you dealt with housing insecurity, or had to make tough sacrifices in order to keep the rent or mortgage paid? You can be part of the discussion by calling 502-814-TALK.

