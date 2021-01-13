Tweeting a link to the Facebook post about the TikTok video they saw while scrolling through Instagram is how many people get—and share—information these days.

And even if you get your news from traditional and reliable sources, like WFPL, you probably still recognize how social media is shaping conversations and influencing events.

Is President Donald Trump’s ban from twitter a violation of his right to free speech, like some people say? What role did his Trump’s online rhetoric play in inciting the violent breech of the U.S. Capitol last week?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we’ll break down First Amendment rights as they apply to social media, and discuss how digital platforms should respond when online speech creates real-world danger.

