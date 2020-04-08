For most, if not all of us, life has been completely upended lately. Some of us are stuck in the house with our whole families — maybe for the first time ever. Others are working on the front lines against the coronavirus outbreak, afraid to go home to our loved ones at all.

Friday on “In Conversation,” we want to talk about what it’s been like for you. How is your life different now, and how are you coping with the changes? Have you come up with strategies that you want to share, that might help someone else?

And we’ll take a historical look at how pandemic conditions affect human brains, our mental health and our behavior.

Jot down this number, so you’ll be ready to join the conversation yourself — it’s 502-814-TALK (8255). And tune in to “In Conversation,” with guest host Jonese Franklin, Friday morning at 11.

In the meantime, stay up to date with the latest news on the coronavirus outbreak on our live blog.