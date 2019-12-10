Kentucky has implemented major reforms to its systems for handling sexual assault cases in recent years. The state has instituted requirements for providing, testing and tracking rape kits, mandated trauma-informed training for first responders and cleared a backlog of more than 3,000 untested rape kits. But there’s more work left to be done, as revealed in the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting’s new podcast “Dig” which launched last week.

The podcast’s first season, “Prosecution Declined” found that Louisville police rely heavily on prosecutors’ judgment on whether rape cases should lead to an arrest. In Louisville, only 15 percent of rape cases reported in 2017 ended in an arrest — but 63 percent of cases were cleared, meaning police had probable cause to make an arrest.

Read the full KyCIR investigation here, or listen to the podcast, Dig, by subscribing wherever you listen to podcasts.

