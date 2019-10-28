Last week brought two big changes to Louisville Metro Animal Services: a new, $11.6 million shelter, and the launch of an animal abuse registry intended to prevent abusers from owning or adopting pets.

This week, WFPL’s In Conversation looks at pets’ needs and services in Louisville and asks officials what they expect of pet owners.

The new, state-of-the-art shelter opened Oct. 21 at 3528 Newburg Road, and it can hold up to 235 animals. The facility is next to the Animal House adoption center and replaces the former shelter on Manslick Road. It includes climate-controlled kennels, play areas and a veterinary wing. In a press release, LMAS Shelter Director Ozzy Gibson said the shelter will expedite pet services.

“Animals Services has operated from two locations for a decade, complicating how our agency operates and confusing the public that uses our services,” Gibson said. “Not only is our campus now conveniently accessible to all Jefferson County residents, it saves us money that we can use to find more ways to help our shelter pets.”

The city has also launched an animal-abuse registry, requiring convicted animal abusers to self-report their status and pay an annual $100 registration fee. LMAS will run the registry, and locations which offer pet sales or adoptions must check before allowing someone to adopt or buy a pet.

We’ll talk with LMAS officials about the new shelter, pet owner responsibilities and what’s ahead for animal services in Louisville. Guests include:

Louisville Metro Animal Services Public Information Specialist Teeya Barnes

Friends of Metro Animal Services Executive Director Susanna Westerfield

