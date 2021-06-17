June is a month of commemoration and celebration.

For the first time this year, Louisville Metro Government employees have Juneteenth off work, to commemorate enslaved people being freed as part of the Emancipation Proclamation. Juneteenth originated in Texas, and has increased in popularity throughout the country. Several citywide events are planned this week in celebration, and we’ll learn more about it this week on “In Conversation.”

We’re also celebrating Pride Month, an amplification of LGBTQ communities. We’ll talk with leaders of established and new organizations that put the focus on empowerment and visibility.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org.

