No matter what community you come from — city, suburb, or rural — you probably know where the local library is.

This week on “In Conversation” we talk with Lee Burchfield, director of the Louisville Free Public Library. We discuss the state of the library system — such as finances and government allocations, ongoing negotiations with the library employees, and what new norms are in place for checking out books, using computers and being a community resource now that COVID-19 rates have declined.

We also discuss SummerWorks with its director Chris Locke. SummerWorks connects local youths with employers and jobs. We’ll learn about the program, and how this year’s job market is affecting it.

Do you have questions about the library system, or a SummerWorks experience you want to share?

