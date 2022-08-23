It would probably be an overreach to say that everyone likes the state fair. But not a big one. People like the food, the rides, the exhibitions, and the animals. We can’t forget the animals.

This week on “In Conversation” we’ll broadcast our show from the Kentucky State Fair. We don’t know if we will actually get host Rick Howlett to pet a goat or ride a Ferris wheel during the show, but at least there’s a chance that could happen.

We’ll talk to people who can tell us more about the cool things to see, eat, and do at the fair, and hear why the fair remains important to Kentucky’s farmers and the agriculture industry.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org.

