In the best of times, it’s not easy being in charge of a city. And it’s fair to say, 2020 and 2021 have not been among the best of times.

Mayor Greg Fischer joins us this Friday on “In Conversation,” to talk about where we’ve been, where we are, where we’re going as a city.

We discuss his proposed budget for the next fiscal year, and the priorities the budget reflects.

And it was one year ago this week that protests started in Minneapolis against the police killing of George Floyd, and here in Louisville, over the killing of Breonna Taylor. We’ll talk about the investigations into Taylor’s death, and lessons learned about local policing.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. What questions do you have for Louisville’s Mayor? Call us at 502-814-TALK.