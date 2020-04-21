Governor Andy Beshear has announced that there will be no in-person classes in Kentucky schools for the rest of the academic year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Students will continue their online classes through their districts’ non-traditional instruction programs.

Beshear says Kentucky needs to show a steady decline in new COVID-19 cases and meet other benchmarks before he will ease business closures and other restrictions.

Those closures have led to soaring jobless claims, which have overwhelmed Kentucky’s unemployment processing system.

This week on WFPL’s In Conversation, our guests will include Lt. Governor Jacqueline Coleman, who will talk about the state’s response to the pandemic. Coleman is also secretary of the Kentucky Education and Workforce Development Cabinet.

