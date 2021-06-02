As you drive through Louisville, you see more people out shopping and dining since before the pandemic hit. But you also see more help wanted signs.

While the economy has been severely impacted by COVID-19 restrictions, employers are practically begging people to apply for jobs.

On this week’s “In Conversation” we explore with our guests what that’s about. Is extra unemployment pay really causing people to not want to work, or did extra unemployment pay just highlight that some employees had not been making a living wage to begin with?

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL or wfpl.org. Have you been impacted by the worker shortage? Or want to share what considerations are dampening your desire to jump back into the workforce? Call us with your questions and thoughts at 502-814-TALK.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation