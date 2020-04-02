With the cancellation of in-person classes because of coronavirus, Jefferson County Public Schools will launch the district’s remote instruction plan April 7, teaching students online until at least April 20. JCPS is distributing thousands of Google Chromebook laptops to students who don’t have regular access to a computer. The Kentucky Department of Education has approved non-traditional instruction plans for districts across the state to allow them to switch to online classwork.

This week on In Conversation, we discuss these and other changes taking place in Kentucky amid the coronavirus pandemic. Our guests include JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio.

