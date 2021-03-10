A year ago, while the world began focusing on the loss of normalcy from COVID-19, one family was living with an unimaginable loss of its own.

On March 13th, 2020, Breonna Taylor was killed by Louisville Metro Police officers serving a no-knock warrant related to her ex-boyfriend, already in custody.

Her name has become a national and local battle cry for police reform and accountability. This weekend, activists will commemorate Taylor’s death with events and rallies.

And Tamika Palmer will mark the first year without her daughter.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talk with Breonna Taylor’s mother about the pace of police reform. We talk with Black women who reflect the legacy of activism that started before Taylor’s death, and continues onward. And we talk about grief, and how the process of grieving has been more difficult this past year because of the coronavirus.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. You can be part of the conversation by calling 502-814-TALK.

Have you had to grieve or say your final goodbyes to a loved one differently under the restraints of a global pandemic? Send a video or voice memo to inconversation@wfpl.org and we may share it on the show.

