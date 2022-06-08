It’s Pride Month, a celebration of LGBTQ history and contributions, celebrated in June to honor the anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising in 1969.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk to organizers and activists about LGBTQ representation and equality, and what local organizations are doing to help.

We also look at some legal challenges that could affect LGBTQ Americans, like Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, and legislation around transgender athletes here in Kentucky.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) with your questions.

