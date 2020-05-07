Kentucky has begun executing Governor Andy Beshear’s plan for a gradual lifting of coronavirus restrictions. Certain medical practices and procedures were allowed to resume this week, and starting May 11, some business will be able to reopen if they meet state COVID-19 safety requirements.

This week on WFPL’s In Conversation, we’ll talk about the reopening process in Kentucky and how it differs from those in Kentucky’s border states.

Contact us with your questions and comments as we talk about emerging from the coronavirus pandemic and the legal responsibilities businesses have to insure the safety of their employees and patrons.

Our guests include:

Ashli Watts, President and CEO, Kentucky Chamber of Commerce

Attorney Jay Ingle, JacksonKelly PLLC

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.

Follow our ongoing coverage about the coronavirus through our live blog here.