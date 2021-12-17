It’s been almost a week since tornadoes hit the western part of the commonwealth, killing over 70 Kentuckians and reducing whole communities to rubble. On this week’s show, we hear from WKMS’s Derek Operle and WFPL’s Ryan Van Velzer, some of the reporters who have been our eyes and ears on the ground in places like Mayfield and Dawson Springs.

We check in with WEKU’s Corinne Boyer, who’s been keeping up with Gov. Andy Beshear and relief efforts. And we talk with Jared Bennet from the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting about Mayfield Consumer Products, the candle factory now at the center of a class action lawsuit related to its leadership’s management of the emergency.

Here’s a list of ways you can help people affected by the storm.

