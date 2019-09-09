West Louisville will see changes in the coming years, thanks to millions of dollars of investment. But residents worry efforts to revitalize the area could also gentrify it and push them out.

Investment planned for the area includes a new YMCA, a track and field complex, a redeveloped shopping district and an overhaul of the Beecher Terrace housing development Millions of federal dollars are coming in to revitalize the Russell neighborhood, which was once known as “Louisville’s Harlem.”

But what’s being done to retain the current population? Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer and other officials promise that developers will be cautious not to displace residents, but it is not clear what specific steps they will take toward that end.

This week on In Conversation, we talk with team members of WFPL’s Here Today podcast, which has been investigating the investments and their potential impact. The podcast has explored topics like the history of redlining, the balance of homeownership in the city and how language can influence what we think of the city’s western neighborhoods.

Listen to In Conversation live on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m. or follow along with our live tweets at @WFPLnews. Call with your questions or comments at 502-814-TALK or tweet us with the hashtag #WFPLconversation. We’re also on Facebook.

And listen to episodes of the Here Today podcast here.