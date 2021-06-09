Live music. Live theatre. Live events.

Being able to attend shows, performances and other events in person is part of the long-awaited leap from pandemic life to a summer that resembles the old normal.

On this week’s show we talk to community arts leaders about what’s new, what’s coming back and what the trends are nationally and locally for reopening the arts. Our guests will include Andre Kimo Stone Guess, the new President and CEO of Louisville’s Fund for the Arts.

We also discuss two big issues in the Louisville arts community – leadership turnover at several organizations and how to address and create more equity in the arts.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Call us with your questions and thoughts at 502-814-TALK.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation