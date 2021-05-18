Travel-size bottles of hand sanitizers are going to be packed in a lot of luggage this summer. Because with higher temperatures and lower COVID-19 numbers, many are ready to chance a change of scenery.

Road trips and flights are making a big comeback and we’re going to have travel agents on “In Conversation” to talk about where people are going and how they plan to get there — and stay safe.

And whether you’re taking a good book to the beach or a state park, or cozying up in your favorite reading spot at home, we’ve got you covered on book recommendations, too.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Where you goin’? What you reading? Call us with your questions and your own suggestions at 502-814-TALK.

