Government officials across America are launching efforts to count residents for the 2020 U.S. Census, and Louisville leaders are urging everyone to participate.

The decennial census determines how much federal funding the city receives, how legislative districts are drawn, and the number of seats Kentucky holds in the U.S.House of Representatives.

City officials have been holding events promoting participation in the census, and partnered with education, faith and community leaders to spread the word. Some worry the U.S. Justice Department’s failed attempt to add a citizenship question to the census will scare people from participating.

“Documentation is no problem. You are [a] resident — it’s all that counts,” Americana World Community Center Executive Director Edgardo Mansilla said at a promotional event this January. “If we can pass this [message] along, we will have the numbers going up. And if we fail, no excuses.”

This week In Conversation, we discuss the census, why it is important, and what officials are doing to encourage participation.

