The eyes of the world have been on Louisville for months, following the death of Breonna Taylor. Would the three officers involved be indicted on criminal charges? Would there be protests, and if so, how would they turn out?

Yesterday, the city — and the world — got the answer. The grand jury decided that Brett Hankison would be charged with three counts of wanton endangerment, and with the other two police officers not indicted at all, people began to march.

Because Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who served as the prosecutor in the grand jury proceeding, hasn’t disclosed what he presented to the grand jury, there are still unanswered questions about the outcome.

We’ll talk about the decision and what it means, this week on “In Conversation.”

Dr. Cicely Cottrell will be with us — she’s the director of Spalding University’s Criminal Justice Program. We’ll also be joined by Keturah Herron from the ACLU of Kentucky, and Amina Elahi from the WFPL newsroom.

