Trees are more than just pretty. They provide a range of environmental, economic, and psychological benefits. They reduce stormwater runoff and improve our physical and mental health.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk about Tree Week in Louisville, which starts Saturday. We talk with people from TreesLouisville, a local organization dedicated to preserving the city’s tree canopy. We’ll also check in with the city’s Urban Forestry department, and learn how to care for the trees on our own property from a tree maintenance expert.

