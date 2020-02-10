The Louisville Urban League’s 2020 State of Black Louisville report is being released in the coming weeks, sharing essays that analyze how different issues affect black residents. At a February 7 launch event, participants discussed their essays and potential solutions to inequality and other barriers facing African Americans in Louisville.

More than a hundred people gathered for the event. Speakers, including Bail Project Site Manager Shameka Parrish-Wright and Transit Authority of River City Executive Director Ferdinand L. Risco Jr., discussed how certain systems in the city negatively affect a disproportionate number of black residents and can create obstacles to success.

This is the second such report published by the Urban League, with last year’s publication discussing topics like Louisville’s wealth gap, life expectancy and housing.

This week In Conversation, we talk about the State of Black Louisville report, its findings and possible solutions going forward. Our guests include:

Louisville Urban League President and CEO Sadiqa Reynolds

District 7 Councilwoman Paula McCraney

Freelance Writer and Author Michael Jones

