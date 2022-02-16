Education news tends to focus on high schools and grade schools. But what about higher education — how are COVID-19 and education bills, for example, affecting colleges and universities?

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett will talk to regional college and university leaders about their issues, challenges, and aspirations.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and join the conversation at 502-814-8255.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation