There’s never a good time to be without a bed to sleep in and a safe roof over your head.

But with the bitter low temperatures and a highly contagious virus running rampant through the whole world, it’s a particularly bad time.

This week on “In Conversation,” we talk about homelessness and how the numbers and the issues compare to previous years.

Host Rick Howlett will talk to leaders of area shelters, and a researcher who can tell us how problems with homelessness in Kentucky and Indiana compare on a national level, and how the economic throes of not being able to afford a home intersect with the eviction crisis.

Have you, or someone you know, experienced loss of a place to call home in recent times? Or have you seen the problem but not known how you can help? We want to hear your story. Send a video or voice memo to news@wfpl.org and we may share it on the show.

Listen to “In Conversation” Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. You can join the discussion by calling 502-814-TALK.

