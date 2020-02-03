Louisville’s arts scene has brought culture and diversity into the region through theater offerings, gallery exhibits and events like the Humana Festival of New American Plays.

The Humana Festival has become a nationally-recognized showcase for new theater productions. Actors Theatre of Louisville has staged more than 300 plays for the event since launching it in 1976. More than 38,000 people attended last year’s festival, which had an economic impact of $593,705, according to Louisville Tourism spokesperson Rosanne Mastin.

But most local arts organizations continue to face challenges, including economic pressures and retaining top talent.



State pension obligations prompted the city to cut $166,800 from the arts’ general fund this budget cycle.

Recently, Actors Theatre laid off nine employees in an “organizational restructuring”. StageOne Family Theatre recently announced its producing artistic director will leave the role for another job opportunity.

This week, WFPL’s In Conversation discusses Louisville’s arts scene, how much support it has, what its needs are, and more. Our guests include:

