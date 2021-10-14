Abortion, guns, and religious liberty. Few issues are more hot button than these. And in its current term, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear cases involving all three.

Because the topics are complicated but important, on this week’s show two law professors will help us sort through them: Sam Marcosson, Professor at the University of Louisville Brandeis School of Law, and Melissa Murray, Professor of Law at NYU School of Law and co-host of the podcast Strict Scrutiny.

The cases before the Supreme Court have implications for every state and community in America, and Kentucky sits right in the epicenter of national attention as Attorney General Daniel Cameron asks the Supreme Court to allow him to defend a Kentucky abortion law that was struck down by a federal court.

But before host Rick Howlett gets to unpacking what these rulings could mean, we get an update about a topic truly closer to home – the Sherman Minton Bridge project. We discuss the changes that will extend the life of the bridge for another 30 years, and make it safer and more convenient for the 70,000 or so cars a day that travel between Kentucky and Indiana.

