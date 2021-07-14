This week we talk to Congressman John Yarmuth (D-Louisville) about what is happening in Washington, D.C. as it impacts Kentucky.

Host Rick Howlett will discuss various issues with Yarmuth, who represents the state’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives and who serves as the chair of the House Budget Committee.

Issues that will be unpacked include working with the Biden administration, the infrastructure plan, the budget process, state election laws and legislation, redistricting in Kentucky, ending the Afghanistan war, and getting things done in Congress amid current political divisions.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Do you have questions about how Kentucky is being represented in Washington, D.C.? Call us with your questions and thoughts at 502-814-TALK.

There's a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL's "In Conversation" with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

