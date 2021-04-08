A month shy of celebrating three years at the helm of the University of Louisville, Neeli Bendapudi has spent more than a third of her time navigating uncharted waters.

On this week’s “In Conversation” we talk with Bendapudi about how the city’s largest college, like every other business and institution in the area, has dealt with the impact of a global pandemic, the city’s racial protests, and the financial impact of a world gone a little topsy-turvy right now.

We’ll discuss nuts and bolts of campus return — graduation, in person classes, disinfection stations and other COVID-19 protocols.

We also catch up with Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Bureau Chief Ryland Barton on the state legislature — including the vetoes by Governor Andy Beshear, bills curtailing his powers, changes to Kentucky elections, spending federal coronavirus relief aid, and the status of no-knock warrants.

