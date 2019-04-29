The Kentucky Derby tradition has grown over more than a century in Louisville, creating epic moments and memorable scenes for people.

As Louisville prepares for the 145th Run for the Roses, WFPL’s In Conversation will look back on the Kentucky Derby tradition through people’s memories.

We’ll hear from Hall of Fame trainer Bob Baffert, Chris Goodlett, Director of Curatorial and Educational Affairs at the Kentucky Derby Museum, and Louisvillians who celebrate the Derby in various and unique ways.

Do you have a Derby memory you would like to share with us? Is it a favorite Derby horse, jockey or trainer? A tradition of backyard Derby parties? Derby Day at Churchill Downs with family and friends?

Call us at 502-814-6560 to record your Derby memory and we’ll play some of them back on the show. Listen to In Conversation on 89.3 WFPL Friday at 11 a.m.