State and local officials are working to limit the spread of the coronavirus, but questions still remain about the virus and how best to respond to it.

COVID-19 has infected more than 10,000 people in the U.S. so far and caused at least 150 deaths. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has issued a series of executive orders and recommendations to stop the spread of the virus, including instructions to shut down public-facing institutions and halt in-person service in restaurants. The orders, and fears surrounding the virus, are impacting Louisville’s economy.

In Conversation answers some of those questions, and asks what is ahead for the state’s response to COVID-19. Our guests were:

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer

Dr. Jon Klein, Vice-Dean for Research, University of Louisville School of Medicine

Ryan Van Velzer, Energy and Environmental Reporter for WFPL News

