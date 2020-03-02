The Kentucky Association of Realtors reports that home sales across the commonwealth got off to a strong start in 2020, with January sales jumping 18.5% over January of 2019. It says the median sale price (month-over-month) in Kentucky for January was up 5.1% at $167,000.

Meanwhile, in Jefferson County, Property Valuation Administrator Colleen Younger has announced a series of public meetings to discuss the 2020 property valuation process, along with reassessments that have been recently completed in several areas in the county.

But at the same time, the Metropolitan Housing Coalition’s 2019 State of Housing report found that while the county’s home values and rent increased between 2000 and 2017, many home values fall along racial lines. Home and property values are expected to increase in Louisville’s Russell neighborhood, which is undergoing nearly $1 billion in investments. WFPL’s Here Today podcast found that residents worry those increases will displace them and gentrify the area.

This week, In Conversation talks about the real estate market and property values in Kentucky and southern Indiana. Our guests include:

Kathryn Sotelo, President of the Greater Louisville Association of Realtors

Colleen Younger, Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator

