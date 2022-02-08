Turn on cable news or open any social media app, and you’ll see example after example of awful public behavior. People are throwing hands on airplanes, serving up knuckle sandwiches in restaurants and bullying each other online. Public civility seems like a quaint concept.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” we talk about how our social norms and behaviors have changed since 2020, and how we can de-escalate the situations in our lives that make our blood boil.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL

There's a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL's "In Conversation" with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region.

