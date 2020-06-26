Many states that have reopened their economies from coronavirus shutdowns are seeing a dramatic surge in COVID-19 infections. Some have reinstated certain restrictions, and Texas has paused its reopening plan.

Gov. Andy Beshear and state health officials say Kentucky remains in a plateau, but the commonwealth continues to record scores of new coronavirus cases daily, with many recent ones tied to out-of-state travel. Health officials say numerous people have returned to Kentucky with COVID-19 after traveling to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Starting Monday, bars across Kentucky can reopen under certain conditions, people can congregate in groups of up to 50, and other activities will be permitted. The state has also released its plan for the reopening of schools this fall, and Churchill Downs says the Kentucky Derby will be held — with spectators — on September 5.

Today on In Conversation, we talk about the coronavirus pandemic in Kentucky and how a surge in cases would affect the state’s reopening plan. Two guests join us for this segment: Mike Berry, Secretary of Kentucky Tourism, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet, and Dr. Krutika Kuppalli, Vice Chair off the Infectious Disease Society of America’s Global Health Committee.

Plus, this is Pride Month, but amid the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice demonstrations around the world, the celebration is different this year. We talk about it with Allen Hatchell, outgoing president of Kentuckiana Pride, and DJ Victoria Syimone Taylor.

And we kick off the show with a news update from WFPL’s Ryan Van Velzer and Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton.

